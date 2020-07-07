Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $524,821.89

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Zap has a market capitalization of $524,821.89 and approximately $41,205.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.05054053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.