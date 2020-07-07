Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to Buy

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $298.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry, diverse revenue base and strong balance sheet position. Moreover, its inorganic growth strategy is expected to help it diversify revenue sources beyond rating services. However, volatility in the macro environment will likely result in a slowdown in global issuance volumes. Additionally, mounting operating expenses mainly owing to investments in franchise and acquisitions will likely hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term. Further, stiff competition is expected to put pressure on pricing, which in turn might hamper the company's financials in the long run.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

Shares of MCO opened at $283.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.79. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,747 shares of company stock worth $13,254,350 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after buying an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

