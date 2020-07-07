Zacks Investment Research Lowers TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to Hold

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

NYSE TTI opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.70.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bass C. Wallace, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 300,545 shares in the company, valued at $135,245.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Baldwin bought 117,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,339.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,843.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 621,568 shares of company stock worth $307,199. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 139,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

