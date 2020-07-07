Zacks Investment Research Lowers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Sell

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We have a favorable view of J&J’s diversification. While the coronavirus pandemic is hurting its Medical Devices unit, the Pharma and Consumer segments remain resilient. J&J’s Pharma unit is performing above-market levels, supported by contribution from new drugs and successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts and regulatory milestones are expected in 2020. However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure remain. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These lawsuits have resulted in uncertainty. J&J’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $142.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.97. The company has a market cap of $371.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 61,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 520,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

