Zacks Investment Research Downgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Sell

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on USFD. Guggenheim cut their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE USFD opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,258,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 250.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.