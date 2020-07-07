Zacks Investment Research Downgrades US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Hold

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Get US Concrete alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

USCR stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $405.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.44. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in US Concrete by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in US Concrete by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.