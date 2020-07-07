Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Mobileiron reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

MOBL stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $575.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

