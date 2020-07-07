Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 78,339 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $181,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 31,661 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $61,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,269 shares of company stock worth $343,966. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.95.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.