Zacks: Analysts Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Timkensteel reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 716.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMST. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 1,403.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.07. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

