Zacks: Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.20). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $322.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 310,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $4,061,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.