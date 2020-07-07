Zacks: Analysts Expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.48. Servicemaster Global posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,495,000 after buying an additional 1,237,210 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,423,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,384,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,376,000 after purchasing an additional 612,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,024,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after purchasing an additional 756,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter valued at $83,700,000.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

