Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.