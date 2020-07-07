Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamar Advertising.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.