Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is ($1.07). Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $1,947,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

