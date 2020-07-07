Xaya (CHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2,614.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,742,451 coins and its circulating supply is 43,600,324 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

