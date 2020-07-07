Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Wihlborgs Fastigheter

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. Its property portfolio includes office, retail, industrial/warehousing, education/care, and hotel properties in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. As of December 31, 2019, the company's property portfolio consisted of 312 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 2,181,000 square meters.

