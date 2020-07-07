Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Wihlborgs Fastigheter
