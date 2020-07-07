WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $807,865.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and $807,865.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, FreiExchange and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, EXX, Bittrex, LBank, ZB.COM and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

