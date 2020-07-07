Wells Fargo & Co Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $120.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

SBNY opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after acquiring an additional 101,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 362,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,659,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

