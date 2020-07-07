Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report sales of $301.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.50 million and the lowest is $296.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VRNT opened at $44.57 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,226 shares of company stock worth $4,155,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,861,000 after purchasing an additional 197,085 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.