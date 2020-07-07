VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $127,660.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,234.96 or 0.99830733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00126964 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006935 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000431 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,883,750 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

