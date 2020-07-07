Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0145 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $71,610.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01999981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111440 BTC.

Veil’s total supply is 80,733,002 coins and its circulating supply is 71,892,073 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

