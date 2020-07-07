VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.53

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 613509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.74.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 61.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

