Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First PREMIER Bank’s Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,896. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

