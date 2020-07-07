Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $168,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.67. 2,176,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,588. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

