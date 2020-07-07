Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 116,865 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

