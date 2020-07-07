Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. 65,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

