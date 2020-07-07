USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, CPDAX, Crex24 and Poloniex. USD Coin has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $257.57 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.02581227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067682 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,045,290,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,387,327 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Crex24, CoinEx, CPDAX, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Hotbit, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, LATOKEN and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

