UnlimitedIP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $190,221.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $190,221.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, Allcoin and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00178684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00060576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111470 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,568,735 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, HADAX, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

