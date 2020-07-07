Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.81. 919,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

