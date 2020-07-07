Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,236. Unilever has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.52.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
