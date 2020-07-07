Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,236. Unilever has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after buying an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unilever by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 923.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.