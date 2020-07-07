TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

TTEC stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in TTEC by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.