TrumpCoin Price Reaches $0.0355 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 227.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $234,529.26 and $396.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006555 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.01762418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

