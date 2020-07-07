TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed its industry so far this year. Strengthening housing market prospects, higher sales volumes, higher selling prices, improved labor and sales productivity, and acquisition synergies have been benefitting the company. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have moved upward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism over its growth potential. However, higher mix of multi-family and smaller single-family homes — which generate lower revenue per unit — partially offsetting the positives. Also, COVID-19-related project delays, seasonal fluctuations and federal government’s actions are pressing concerns.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLD. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

BLD opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

