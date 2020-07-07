Timken (NYSE:TKR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Timken anticipates revenues to decline significantly in second-quarter 2020 from the prior-year quarter due to the ongoing decline in its end markets on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile Industries business is expected to be hurt by significant declines in off highway and heavy truck and sluggish automotive market, while the Process Industries segment will bear the brunt of a weak industrial sector this year. The company had to adjust production schedules in response to customer and government shut-downs and other changes, which will also impact results. Higher costs related to manufacturing footprint initiatives will limit margins. Timken suspended sales and earnings guidance for 2020. The earnings estimates for the company's ongoing quarter and fiscal year's earnings have undergone negative revisions lately.”

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

TKR opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.81. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $9,854,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

