Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $415.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $383.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

NYSE:TMO opened at $382.39 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $386.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

