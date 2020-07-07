THEKEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $9,842.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001040 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

