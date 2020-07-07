Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $341.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,269.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.02568244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00680518 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

