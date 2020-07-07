Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

NYSE TEO opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.