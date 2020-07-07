Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $110.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $106.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $9,397,200. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.