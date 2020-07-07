T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

TTOO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

