SVB Leerink Trims Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Target Price to $5.00

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

OBSV stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Obseva has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $298.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Research analysts expect that Obseva will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Obseva by 1,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Obseva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Obseva by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Obseva by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

