Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of SSSS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,999 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. Sutter Rock Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $51,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,411,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,563,503.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,169 shares of company stock worth $2,417,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

