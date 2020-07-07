Stealth (XST) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $9,440.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005109 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001401 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,249,651 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

