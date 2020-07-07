Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Raised to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of SPWH opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $615.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $7,046,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 714,164 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $4,070,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 394,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

