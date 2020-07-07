SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 99,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 135,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,162,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.