S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,639,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 763.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after purchasing an additional 556,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.25. 25,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $344.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

