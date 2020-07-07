Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

