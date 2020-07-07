Silverway Reaches Market Cap of $1,394.52 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Silverway has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $1,394.52 and $320.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,255.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.02552482 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00680357 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000459 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

