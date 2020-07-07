SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.21. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
