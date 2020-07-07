SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.21. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

