Short Interest in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Declines By 63.6%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter valued at $3,552,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter valued at $2,280,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Repay by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

