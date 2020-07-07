Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rises By 32.0%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FSI opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

